Global Wealth Group commits to making economic freedom more accessible

Global Wealth Group is focusing on making economic freedom more accessible to all. For too long, financial security has been out of reach for most people, but this is changing with the help of Global Wealth Group’s innovative technology.

“At Global Wealth Group, we are passionate about using FinTech to ensure more people can enjoy financial security. Our goal is to give at least 25% of the world’s population a method to create and preserve their wealth by 2030, and we believe that the power of crowdfunding and momentum of a group investment are the right ways to achieve that,” says Global Wealth Group CEO Scott Picken.

In 2020, global real estate was valued at about $326.5 trillion (USD), making property worth almost four times the global gross domestic product. However, this asset class has been unavailable to the majority worldwide, except for the wealthiest investors in the top one per cent.

Global Wealth Group’s FinTech solution puts economic freedom in the hands of its members. “We are on a purposeful journey to scale globally. By offering investors the opportunity to invest in our company and join our wealth movement, we enable access to high-quality investment opportunities for everyone. We’re standing up for the person who wants freedom and to be in control of their financial future,” states Picken. The Global Wealth Group reached their raise target within 3 days of opening investment to the public. They are now overfunding but announced that they have a hard limit to which they are prepared to overfund, and investment interest will be on a first come first served basis.

Crowdfunding uses the momentum of a group investment and is one of the tools made possible by advancements in technology, by allowing each member of the group to invest above their means. Picken is proud of what Global Wealth Group has achieved so far, “The real estate industry is experiencing a tech disruption, with over 250 platforms worldwide adapting to innovation. Our global platform grants us a competitive edge in comparison to other real estate platforms that are built for in-country deals only.”

As part of the Global Wealth Group, Wealth Migrate is the only platform designed and launched as a global platform. Picken affirms that the company has persevered in offering a compliant solution, “We have solved the complexity of regulations and banking and ensured compliance through collaborative SMART investing and digital wallets. We operate on five continents, have international capital flow, and offer diversity in first-world markets.”

The process of becoming a member is a simple four-step process:

1. Sign up online.

2. Complete your profile.

3. Fund your digital wallet.

4. Invest in one of our meta-marketplace deals.

“We’ve made the process both safe and simple. Members can invest from as little as $100 (USD) and earn income paid directly into their secure account. This is a safe and compliant solution for global investors,” says Picken.