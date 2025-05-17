Globe Productions Premieres 20th Play “Ghana Must Go” May 24

Award-winning playwright Latif Abubakar and his theatre company, Globe Productions, will debut their 20th stage production, Ghana Must Go, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on May 24–25, 2025.

The play, officially launched on May 14 at Accra’s Pelican Hotel, aims to elevate Ghana’s creative economy and cultural visibility globally.

Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie praised the production during the launch, aligning it with national initiatives The Big Push Ghana Project and The Black Star Experience. “Theatre is a soft power that drives investment and tells our stories,” she stated, emphasizing its role in economic transformation.

Abubakar described Ghana Must Go as a fusion of art and development: “We’re leveraging Ghana’s heritage to position the nation as Africa’s premier tourism and investment hub.” The play will embark on an international tour, with performances planned in Kenya, Qatar, the USA, and other countries, following a successful Madrid debut attended by 29 ambassadors.

The production also seeks public engagement. “Attend, promote, and help showcase Ghana’s culture to the world,” Abubakar urged attendees, including Ghana Journalists Association President Albert Dwumfour and Ghana Tourism Authority Deputy CEO Abeiku Aggrey Santana.

Ghana Must Go underscores Ghana’s growing emphasis on cultural exports as tools for global influence and economic growth, marking a milestone in Abubakar’s two-decade storytelling legacy.