GloMeF appeals for completion of abandoned health facilities

Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer, Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), has appealed to the Government to facilitate the completion of health facilities under construction in the country, especially those in rural communities, to enhance healthcare delivery.

GloMeF is a specialised communications for development, research and advocacy non-governmental organisation.

“The health sector in Ghana today is facing a lot of challenges hindering access to quality health care delivery, which include inadequate budgetary allocation, access to health facilities, poor working conditions for health personnel, lack of accommodation and modern health equipment,” he said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

The statement came after the launch of a health foundation in Accra, the Evelyn Arthur Health Foundation.

Mr Ahenu, who was the Guest Speaker, urged the government to equip all health facilities, especially district hospitals, with modern equipment to aid the provision of quality health services.

He said non-profit organisations had contributed immensely to the socio-economic progress of the country, especially the health sector, through humanitarian services.

Humanitarian work provides life-saving assistance to people affected by diseases, conflicts, disasters, and poverty by reducing the impact of crises on communities, helps the recovery process, and improves preparedness for future emergencies.

“They have done that through provision of safe drinking water, construction of school blocks, health facilities, supporting communities with income-generating activities, shaping of government policies, advocating for better social interventions, especially for the vulnerable and marginalized, as well as holding the government accountable,” he said.

Mr Eric Kwatia, a Public Health Physician at the Okanta Memorial Clinic at Ashaiman in Accra, underscored the importance of preventive health care, which improved quality of life through healthy, happy and independent lifestyles.

“Preventive healthcare can detect early certain behaviours, habits, infections and medical problems before they become advanced and help keep such diseases at bay” he said.

He cited smoking as a habit that could cause cancer, infertility and severe damage to the respiratory tract.

He advised Ghanaians to go for regular medical check-ups even if they felt well and healthy.

Miss Evelyn Arthur, the CEO of the Foundation, said as a health development-oriented NGO, the Foundation worked to prevent diseases, promote health, socio-economic development and status of vulnerable and disadvantaged women, children, youths and men in the communities through Behavioural Change Communication strategies.

She, therefore, called for both technical and financial support from public and private organisations to carry out its activities.