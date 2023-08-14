GLOMEF drives grassroots funding for neglected diseases

In a bid to tackle the pervasive issue of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), the Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) orchestrated a pivotal engagement meeting with an array of stakeholders.

The event, which took place in Sunyani, the Bono regional Capital, marked a significant step in the pursuit of policy amendments and financial bolstering to combat NTDs on a global scale.

Raphael God love Ahenu Junior, the Chief Executive Officer of GLOMEF, emphasized the gravity of NTDs’ impact, pointing out that it has cast a long shadow over countless individuals across the world, with a particularly pronounced impact on those inhabiting poverty-stricken nations.

Speaking at the event, Ahenu Junior conveyed that it is imperative to treat NTDs with the utmost seriousness they warrant, given their far-reaching consequences and the sheer number of lives they affect.

He reiterated that the engagement meeting served as a platform for leaders, policymakers, healthcare experts, and representatives from various sectors to convene and collectively address the multifaceted challenges posed by NTDs.

With the aim of propelling tangible change, discussions centered on advocating for policy amendments that would streamline efforts to combat these diseases while also securing crucial financial support.

Ahenu Junior, however, resonated deeply with attendees and underscored the critical need to break the cycle of neglect that has allowed NTDs to persist and afflict vulnerable populations.

He stressed that these diseases does not only cause physical suffering, but also perpetuate cycles of poverty and hinder socio-economic development.

The GLOMEF CEO went on to express profound gratitude to all stakeholders for their involvement and dedication to the cause.

He articulated that the engagement meeting is but a step in a comprehensive journey towards eradicating NTDs, one that requires united action and a steadfast commitment to change.

The Global Media Foundation’s resolute stance and initiative have undoubtedly set in motion a transformative trajectory in the fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases.