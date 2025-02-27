GloMeF Empowers Adolescents to Shape Sunyani’s Future

The Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering adolescents in Sunyani through the Resilient City for Adolescents (RCA) Project, which seeks to amplify youth voices in urban governance and development.

The three-year initiative, which has been in operation for a year and a half, is already making a significant impact by encouraging active adolescent participation in decision-making processes.

Mr. Edward Ayabilah, Project Manager of the RCA Project, highlighted the importance of giving young people a platform to influence policies that directly affect their well-being.

He emphasized that adolescents are not just beneficiaries of urban development but key stakeholders whose contributions can shape a more inclusive and sustainable city.

He commended Fondation Botnar, the Swiss-based organization funding the project, for its dedication to improving the lives of young people in Sunyani.

According to him, the project has successfully fostered civic engagement among adolescents, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to advocate for policies that enhance their quality of life.

“As adolescents actively participate in shaping their communities, Sunyani can become a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive city that prioritizes their needs while advancing long-term sustainability goals,” Mr. Ayabilah stated.

He reiterated that GLOMEF will continues to collaborate with key stakeholders, including local authorities and community leaders, to drive meaningful change, to ensure that the voices of young people are not only heard but also reflected in policies that promote a healthier and more resilient city.