GLOMEF Founder Crowned Most Respected CEO in Youth Empowerment at Ghana CEO Awards 2024

Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu Jnr, Crowned Most Respected CEO in Youth Empowerment at Ghana CEO Awards 2024CEO of Global Media Foundation, has been honored as the Most Respected CEO in Youth Development at the 7th Ghana Industry CEO Awards 2024.

The event, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, celebrated outstanding leadership and innovation across industries, drawing participation from business leaders, government officials, and distinguished guests.

Ahenu Jnr, a visionary advocate for youth empowerment, has spearheaded transformative initiatives aimed at equipping Ghanaian youth with skills for a competitive world. Under his leadership, Global Media Foundation has launched programs focusing on education, vocational training, and entrepreneurship to empower young people with the tools needed for success.

In his acceptance speech, Ahenu Jnr dedicated the award to his team and the vibrant youth of Ghana, saying, “This award is a testament to the power of collaboration and the incredible potential of our young people. At Global Media Foundation, we believe that investing in youth is investing in the future of our nation.

We will continue to create opportunities that empower the next generation.”

The Ghana Industry CEO Awards, an annual celebration now in its seventh year, recognizes exceptional leaders who demonstrate innovation, integrity, and excellence in their fields.

Winners are determined through public nominations and a thorough review process by an expert panel.

This latest accolade comes on the heels of Ahenu Jnr’s earlier recognition this year.

At the African Corporate Excellence and Personality Awards (ACEPA), held at the Las Vegas Event Center in Accra, he was celebrated as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2024.

The award highlighted his contributions to industry and community, emphasizing his leadership, innovation, and resilience.

Ahenu Jnr’s recognition for youth development is a reflection of his commitment to societal progress.

Among his notable achievements is the Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development Program, which has trained thousands of young Ghanaians in entrepreneurship and vocational skills, fostering a generation of leaders driving positive change.

The 7th Ghana Industry CEO Awards event was attended by high-profile personalities, including government representatives, business executives, and members of international organizations.

The night was filled with celebration and inspiration, with Ahenu Jnr’s recognition standing out as a testament to the transformative power of dedicated leadership.

Raphael Godlove Ahenu Jnr continues to inspire many with his relentless dedication to empowering youth and contributing to national development.

His recognition as the Most Respected CEO in Youth Development is well-deserved and underscores his impactful work in shaping Ghana’s future.