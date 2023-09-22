GloMeF Launches ‘Resilient City for Adolescents’ Project

The Global Media Foundation (GloMeF) has launched the ‘Resilient City for Adolescents’ project at the Glamossay Hotel in Sunyani, marking a significant milestone for adolescent empowerment.

The event saw the convergence of notable figures, including the Bono Regional Minister’s representative, Adolescent Members of Parliament, and esteemed project partners.

Founded and led by Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, GloMeF is a non-profit organization committed to facilitating inclusive development programs that primarily target young people, women, children, and vulnerable groups through social and behavior change communication, right-based approaches, and evidence-based research.

Mr. Ahenu emphasized the critical importance of youth and adolescent voices in decision-making processes concerning their health, well-being, empowerment, education, and connection to their communities and the world.

He highlighted the global demographic shift, noting that today’s world hosts a record 1.8 billion adolescents and youth, stressing that their needs and aspirations must be at the forefront of policy and investment approaches.

Through generous funding of over £300,000 from the Botnar Foundation, GloMeF, in collaboration with primary partners Indigenous Women Empowerment Network and Citizens Watch Ghana, is set to implement a three-year ‘Resilient City for Adolescents’ project in Sunyani.

The Botnar Foundation is a Swiss philanthropic organization dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of young people residing in global cities.

By advocating for youth voices and equitable use of AI and digital technology, the foundation supports innovative programs, research, and cross-sector dialogues to create lasting change.

The ‘Resilient City for Adolescents’ project is part of the Botnar Foundation’s broader initiative aimed at improving the lives of adolescents in intermediary cities across the global south.

This project aims to foster adolescent empowerment in social, political, and economic spheres. It will address adolescent needs, enhance participation in city planning and development, and ensure access to quality services in education, health, security, job creation, and the environment.

Notable partners in the project include the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Ghana-India Kofi Annan Center of Excellence in ICT, Catholic University of Ghana, National Youth Authority, and Ghana Enterprises Agency.

The ‘Resilient City for Adolescents’ project will create a resilient city system that promotes healthy cities for adolescents. An online platform will facilitate adolescent engagement, information sharing, and advocacy, aiming for transformative changes to benefit Sunyani’s young population.

Approximately 1,500 adolescents will directly benefit from the project, with an additional 3,000 experiencing its positive impact indirectly. GloMeF’s long-standing commitment to inclusive development and its partnership with the Botnar Foundation and Ecorys UK underscore the dedication to creating a brighter and more equitable future for Ghana’s youth.

The launch event concluded with a call for collective efforts to support adolescents in realizing their full potential, fostering a world where they thrive.