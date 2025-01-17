GloMeF Secures Funds to Combat Child Labour in Ghana’s Cocoa Sector

Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF, a leading non-profit organization in Ghana with extensive experience in promoting social change, human rights, and community development is set to launch a new project to tackle child labour in Ghana’s cocoa sector.

The main goal of the $60000 project dubbed: “Rights4Cocoa: Protecting Children’s Rights in Ghana’s Cocoa Sector” is to eliminate child labour in cocoa-growing communities in Ghana by improving access to education, enhancing community awareness, and promoting sustainable economic alternatives for families.

The 24 months’ project which is being funded by Unifor Social Justice Fund in Canada is intended to benefit about 1000 children who are involved in and at risk of child labour in Nkrankwanta, Dormaa Cocoa Districts in Bono and Ahafo-Ano North Cocoa District in Ashanti

The project further seeks to improve the economic solidity of 500 cocoa farming households through the adoption of sustainable farming practices, leading to a 20% increase in household income.

In a press release signed by the Founder and CEO of GloMeF, Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the project will also enhance financial literacy and access to microcredit for 200 cocoa farmers, leading to the growth of small businesses and improved economic resilience.

The statement noted that despite the economic benefits of cocoa, cocoa farming communities still face significant challenges, including high levels of poverty and child labour.

According to the International Cocoa Initiative (ICI), an estimated 770,000 children are engaged in hazardous child labour in Ghana’s cocoa sector. These children often miss out on education and are exposed to dangerous working conditions, including carrying heavy loads, exposure to agrochemicals, and working with sharp tools.

The persistence of child labour in these communities, Mr Ahenu said undermines the children’s future prospects and perpetuates the cycle of poverty and illiteracy.

“Addressing child labour in cocoa-growing communities is crucial for several reasons which include Ghana’s commitment to various international conventions and protocols aimed at eliminating child labour” Mr. Ahenu said.

He noted that tackling child labour in cocoa sector requires a comprehensive and sustained effort to improve educational access, provide economic alternatives, raise awareness, and strengthen community and institutional capacities to protect children’s rights.

Mr. Ahenu pointed out that by addressing the root causes of child labour and providing viable alternatives, will create a sustainable and child-friendly environment in Ghana’s cocoa-growing communities.

He said cultural perceptions and lack of awareness also play a role in the persistence of child labour, adding that, in some communities, child labour is normalized and seen as a necessary contribution to the family’s survival.

According to Mr. Ahenu, despite national and international efforts to combat child labour, enforcement of child protection laws remains weak, and many communities lack the resources and support needed to comply with these regulations. There is often limited awareness of the legal frameworks and the detrimental impacts of child labour on children’s health and future prospects.

He said, one of the key strategy under the project is the community involvement in advocacy efforts, with local leaders and stakeholders championing the cause of child labour prevention and educational support.