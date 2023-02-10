Gloom over Valentine as traders, consumers lament economic crisis

Some Ghanaians, including traders and consumers say they are feeling the impact of the current economic crisis on their purchasing power ahead of this year’s chocolate day (Valentine’s Day) celebration.

Globally, February 14, has been dedicated as Valentine’s Day, an annual event to show love to people, which is marked as Chocolate Day in Ghana, as part of efforts to increase the patronage and consumption of cocoa products.

In less than a week, the day, which is marked with sharing of gifts particularly, flowers, teddy bears and chocolate, would be marked across the world including Ghana.

During this period, chocolate and bouquet of flowers often see high patronage, but traders and consumers alike, have started complaining about the prices of items to mark the day, with wholesale and retail prices, which saw a sharp rise.

Madam Vivian Anku, a trader, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that business had started slow ahead of this year’s Valentine season due to the high cost of the items.

Madam Anku said: “We are not seeing any positive signs this year because the gift items are expensive. Our customers keep complaining but it is not our fault, the depreciation of the cedi has affected everything including valentine gifts.”

Teddy bears that we used to sell for GHS10 are now GHS15 above. Even the GHS15 are the smallest ones. Most of the items you are seeing here are old stocks, we’re yet to bring the new stocks, so by all means, the prices will increase again.”

Mrs Appiah Mavis, a shopper, who lamented about the price of valentine items said: “Just last year, I bought moonflower at the price of GHS70, but now, it’s about GHS150, which I am surprised about.”

Miss Abigail Mensah, who was in town to get some items for valentine said: “The prices of rose flowers have increased from GHS30 to GHS40 due to valentine’s season, but I can’t say I won’t buy it because I have to.”

I am tempted to say these traders went for a meeting before this month because so far, the shops I have been to have the same prices and right now I am tired and I do not think I can go further,” a bulk buyer, told GNA.

Ghana’s economy suffered hikes in prices in goods and services due to inflation, depreciation of the Cedi and fuel, with the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war been high contributors to the situation.

Matters of the table have certainly taken precedence over fun and romance as Ghanaians wade through economic difficulties that may have numbed their taste buds for what is beautiful and the lovely but not tangible.