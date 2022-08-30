Gloria Buckman, Chisala Kapepula among honorees at 2022 AWEMA festival

The 2022 edition of the African Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA) festival has been successfully held, with six astute personalities receiving honorary awards.

The top wedding personalities, which include Gloria Buckman of Planners Hub, Debra Jane Nelson of Mahogany Events, and Zambia’s Chisala Kapepula Simachembele of Creations Pinnacle, were recognised for their work toward thriving the event planning industry on the African continent.

Others include Sylvia and Elfi Bonsiger of Yes Wedding Events in South Africa and Germany, as well as Bisi Sotunde of Busybees Event/Academy from Nigeria.

Speaking at the gala held at the Accra City Hotel, Madam Irene Nartey, Chief Executive Officer for Reenart Multimedia, organisers of the event, said rewarding the excellence of these industry stalwarts shows how the wedding and events industry was growing.

“The goal is to recognise talent in the events industry who have contributed to the sector’s growth while also providing job opportunities for young people.”

“We look to bring wedding makers together as they bring people across Africa to socialise and explore ways of growing their respective businesses,” she said.

Madam Chisala Kapepula, a recipient of the honorary award, said she was thrilled to receive recognition from the organisers and lauded them for creating such a platform.

“I would like to thank the organisers of AWEMA for such an initiative to celebrate wedding makers across the continent.

“It is with great pleasure that I receive this award, and I want to dedicate it to my husband, mother, and my team,” she said in a statement.

The awards gala witnessed individuals across the wedding industry receiving honours, with MC Smilling Smith winning the MC of the Year while Foto KonceptGh was adjudged Photographer of the Year.