Gloria Guevara Pushes for Leadership Reform Ahead of UN Tourism Election

As UN Tourism prepares for its late May Secretary-General election, frontrunner Gloria Guevara has called for regional rotation in leadership to strengthen the organization’s global credibility.

The former Mexican Tourism Minister and World Travel & Tourism Council CEO emphasized this principle while outlining her vision for the sector’s future during a pivotal transition period.

“Leadership renewal reflects our commitment to institutional values and multilateralism,” Guevara stated, acknowledging the UAE and member states for supporting term limits. With endorsements from over 50 tourism ministers worldwide, she positioned herself as a unifying candidate capable of building on the current administration’s work while implementing reforms.

Guevara’s 35-year career spans critical tourism milestones, including pandemic recovery strategies and Saudi Arabia’s recent sector transformation. She pledged to elevate UN Tourism’s profile within the UN system, focusing on sustainable development and economic resilience. The election comes as the organization seeks to align with post-pandemic realities and growing demands for equitable representation.