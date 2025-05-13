Gloria Guevara Urges Independent Monitoring for UN Tourism Leadership Election

Gloria Guevara, a leading contender for UN Tourism’s Secretary-General role, has demanded the inclusion of independent observers to ensure transparency in the organization’s upcoming leadership vote.

The 123rd Executive Council meeting, set for late this month near Madrid, will select the agency’s next head amid Guevara’s campaign to strengthen accountability in the electoral process.

In a public appeal, Guevara urged rival candidates to back the deployment of internationally recognized neutral monitors to oversee the proceedings. She described the measure as vital to preserving trust in UN Tourism’s governance, particularly during a leadership transition that could influence global tourism policy. “This election marks a defining moment for our sector,” Guevara said. “Adopting independent oversight shows we uphold the democratic values we promote globally. Every candidate should support this if they prioritize fairness.”

The former Mexican tourism minister emphasized the need to clarify election rules for all candidates in advance and called for member states to actively participate in supervising the vote. Such cooperation, she argued, would bolster confidence in the result and align with the UN’s core principles of inclusivity and institutional integrity. “Tourism sustains millions of livelihoods worldwide,” she added. “We cannot allow even the perception of bias in choosing its leaders. External scrutiny isn’t merely advisable; it’s critical for credible governance.”

Guevara confirmed she has formally requested observer accreditation and pressed competitors to publicly endorse the initiative. “Supporting this proposal demonstrates our shared commitment to ethical standards,” she stated. “A refusal to embrace transparency would rightly prompt doubts about the leadership vision we offer.”

The push for independent monitoring highlights escalating scrutiny of governance within international institutions. UN Tourism, which coordinates sustainable travel initiatives globally, faces mounting expectations to exemplify operational openness as it navigates post-pandemic recovery and climate-driven industry challenges.

While UN agency elections seldom involve external oversight, Guevara’s proposal could set a precedent for peer organizations grappling with similar accountability demands. Analysts note that transparent leadership transitions are increasingly seen as prerequisites for maintaining public trust in multilateral bodies, particularly those managing sectors central to economic development and cultural exchange.