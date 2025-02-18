Gloria Guevara’s UN Tourism Bid Gains Momentum With Over 100 Industry Backers

A campaign to position Gloria Guevara as the next Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has surged forward, backed by over 100 global tourism leaders, including 20 ministers and CEOs of major hospitality and travel firms.

The endorsement underscores her reputation as a unifying force in an industry grappling with post-pandemic recovery, sustainability challenges, and calls for equitable growth.

Guevara, a trailblazer in travel and tourism, has spent three decades bridging public and private sectors. As Mexico’s former Tourism Minister, President of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and Chief Adviser to Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister, she has championed crisis resilience, innovation, and community-driven development.

Her candidacy, branded “GG for SG,” centers on four pillars: resilience, opportunity, innovation, and sustainability, aiming to reframe tourism as a catalyst for shared prosperity.

“Gloria’s leadership is exactly what the sector needs to navigate today’s complexities,” said Chris Nassetta, CEO of Hilton, echoing sentiments from CEOs of Marriott, Accor, and Expedia. Kurt Ekert, CEO of Sabre, highlighted her “proven track record of uniting stakeholders,” while Mexico’s Tourism Secretary Josefina Zamora noted her potential to become the first woman to lead UNWTO—a milestone for gender diversity in global governance.

The campaign’s momentum reflects a consensus among industry giants that Guevara’s blend of crisis management (evident in her COVID-19 response work) and advocacy for local communities aligns with tourism’s evolving priorities.

Her vision to “empower Member States” through technology, sustainable practices, and public-private partnerships resonates in a sector still reeling from pandemic disruptions and climate pressures.

Yet, her bid also confronts geopolitical headwinds. UNWTO’s leadership race often mirrors global power dynamics, with candidates from emerging economies like Saudi Arabia (her current employer) vying against traditional Western powers. Guevara’s cross-regional experience and emphasis on inclusivity may help bridge divides, but she’ll need to navigate delicate alliances to secure member-state votes.

As the campaign heats up, Guevara’s message is clear: tourism’s future hinges on collaboration, not competition. “I will build bridges,” she pledged, vowing to turn UNWTO into a hub for innovation and equity. With endorsements pouring in, her bid could signal a turning point for an industry—and a UN agency—eager to redefine its role in a changing world.