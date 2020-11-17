Glorious Women Linkage (GLOWLINK) a non-profit organization seeking to empower and support needy children, has presented quantities of relief items to the Kumasi Children’s Home.

The items included footwears, gallons of cooking oil, sardines, bags of rice, toiletries, cartons of Milo and milk, biscuits, and boxes of noodles.

Miss Rosemond Quainoo, President of GLOWLINK, presenting the items indicated that the gesture formed part of activities to mark the organization’s 6th anniversary.

he was optimistic that the items would go a long way to satisfy some of the needs of the inmates of the home, adding that her organization would strive to continue to support the marginalized children, especially those in the hard-to-reach communities in the country.

Miss Quainoo called on benevolent organizations and individuals to step in to help cater for children in orphanages in the country especially, in this era of COVID-19 pandemic to help ease pressure on the state in catering for them.

Mrs. Georgina Aidoo, Assistant Manageress at the Kumasi Children’s Home expressed appreciation for the support and called on the general public to continue supporting the home.