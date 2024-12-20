‘Glory in the Highest’: Yaa Frimpong’s Inspiring Anthem for Faith and Worship

Rising gospel artist and revivalist Yaa Frimpong is thrilled to announce the release of her debut single, Glory in the Highest, a spirit-filled song that glorifies Jesus Christ and inspires listeners with its powerful message of hope, faith, and love.

The single is available on all major streaming platforms starting today. Glory in the Highest reflects Yaa Frimpong’s mission to see Jesus exalted through music. The song draws inspiration from scripture and Yaa’s personal faith journey, aiming to draw attention to Jesus Christ, the One who sits on the throne forever.

Perfect for every season, the song’s themes resonate especially during Christmas and Easter, offering a heartfelt reminder of God’s unfailing love and redemption.

With a unique blend of contemporary and traditional gospel influences, Yaa’s music bridges generations and cultures, making her a fresh and inspiring voice in the gospel music scene.

Her debut single showcases her talent for combining soulful melodies with heartfelt lyrics to create music that uplifts and encourages listeners from all walks of life.

“This song is a reflection of my mission to glorify Jesus through music and inspire souls to seek Him,” Yaa shares. “I pray it touches hearts and draws many closer to God.”

Yaa’s journey in music began at a young age, singing in church choirs at Calvary Baptist Church, Awoshie (Accra, Ghana), where she currently serves. These early experiences sparked her desire to use music as a vessel to touch hearts and bring people closer to God. Today, she continues to dedicate her life to spreading hope and faith through the universal language of music.

Follow Yaa Frimpong on this journey of faith and music as she continues to inspire souls and uplift the body of Christ. Stream/Download on your preferred platform HERE!!!

Watch the Official Music Video below: