The Global Transformational Agents Foundation (GloTAF) has said it would embark on a massive youth peace and patriotism campaign ahead of the December 7th general elections.

Mr. Michael Adu-Carol, Founder and CEO of GloTAF, at a media launch of “Ghana Youth for Peace and Patriotism Campaign 2020” said peace and patriotism were the bedrock for societal transformation and national development.

He said the foundation found it necessary to promote peace among the youth in Ghana especially during an election year.

The media Launch is aimed at ensuring that there would be peace during and after the elections.

Mr Adu-Carol said due to the impact of the COVID-19, the foundation’s initial plan of visiting senior high schools, tertiary institutions and Zongo communities had been truncated and that it was their believe that there were other creative ways they could still use to promote the message of peace to all electorates especially the youth in the upcoming elections.

He said the organisation would sensitised the youth of Ghana about patriotism and the need for peace and that it would educate the electorate against issues of voter apathy especially among the youth.

Mr Adu- Carol stated that the Foundation would encourage all citizens to be patriots and put Ghana first at all times, adding that the Foundation would advocate for people to pray for a peaceful election come December 7th.

He said GloTAF would organised a peace Dialogue among Youth Organisers of the various political parties on virtual platform such as Facebook-live and Zoom to enhance political tolerance among the youth.

He commended the Electoral Commission for a successful voter’s registration exercise despite some minor issues that occurred at some of the registration centers and that on the whole it was a success.

He therefore called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to use this opportunity to work diligently and truthfully to ensure that the minus that had been found on the registration list were deleted, so as to have a credible register for the 2020 elections.

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, Guest speaker at the event, urged the youth to remain vigilant during this electioneering period.

He said the youth was one of the major factors to preserving peace in Ghana and that the youth had every reason to protect and preserve the peace of the country.

Apostle Opoku ONyinah said the youth should analysed the messages that politicians preach to them carefully, to avoid political violence, adding, “We should not allow the politicians to throw dust into our eyes”.

He encouraged the youth to follow the laid-down guidelines for elections by the EC, to ensure that this year’s elections would be peaceful and that they should try as much as possible to be kind to one another.

Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane, Board Chairperson of GloTAF in her welcome address, said the organisation was poised to senitising the Ghanaian electorate particularly the youth to stand for peace in the upcoming general elections.

She noted that the organisation had embarked on similar programmes during the previous elections.

She commended the Church of Pentecost for their noble initiative of building five prison camps for the Ghana Prison Service in an effort to decongestant the overpopulated prisons in the country.

GloTAF is a young-Oriented Christian NGO which was established in 2015 to promote peace and patriotism among young people and seek the transformation of society.

It is guided by the core values of sacrificial service, commitment to prayer, excellence, integrity, compassion and passion.