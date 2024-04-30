Glovo closing down in Ghana over non-profitability

Beginning May 10, 2024 food delivery service Glovo will no more be available in Ghana.

A statement on its various social media handles said “We would like to inform you that Glovo has made the difficult decision to close down our Ghana operations.”

The statement added that “This means that as of May 10, 10:00pm, our customer app will no longer be available for placing orders.”

Glovo said it recognizes the potential of the Ghana market, but also acknowledges that building a stronger position in the market and achieving profitability would require substantial investment over an extended period of this.

The company has therefore elected to redirect its resources towards the other 23 countries where it operates, so they can better serve the millions of customers who use the Glovo app every day.

“Please rest assured that you will receive all outstanding payments following our terms and conditions in due time without delay,” it assured customers.

It however noted that ahead of the final shut down, all Glovo stores in Ghana will be automatically set to accept credit and cash orders in order to reconcile all affected entities, adding that Glovo’s dedicate business team will also continue to support customers and entities over the coming month for all outstanding issues to be addressed.