Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, has expressed interest in working with the government to solve the challenges of plastic waste in Ghana.

Madam Pearlyn Budu, General Manager for Glovo Ghana, said, “I know there are intentions to make Accra the cleanest City in Africa, so that is something we recognize and that the food industry is one of the biggest contributors towards plastic waste.”

Madam Budu, speaking at the launch of its operation in Ghana, said the Company had a lot of social impact type projects which focused on waste management and “we also seek to partner with the government on plastic disposal.”

She said small businesses could benefit from them and also help them to extend the reach of their customers.

“We will like to have opportunities from the government, where we can help build up small businesses. We also have projects such as Women in Technology and in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) projects,” she added.

The General Manager said the delivery start-up entered Africa in 2018 and was currently present in four countries, including Kenya, Uganda and Côte d’Ivoire.

She said Ghana would be its second market in West Africa and the fifth African country, where the firm had established its operations.

She said the on-demand platform aimed at making the lives of Ghanaians easier by providing access to convenient delivery services.

“Glovo’s users will be able to receive deliveries anywhere in Accra from local restaurants, stores and businesses in the city,” she added.

Madam Budu said through the Glovo app, users could simply log on and order food, groceries and drinks, or they could send a courier to pick up what they needed.

The app also has a special feature known as the “anything” category, which allows consumers to order, whatever, they want from restaurants, grocery chains, pharmacies and retail stores.

She said: “We are excited about launching in Ghana. We are bringing a brand new service to Accra, which will make convenience a few clicks away.”

She said at this time, where the COVID-19 pandemic had surged, it was essential for everyone to stay home, when necessary and their service would be a great help to them without leaving their homes or offices.

“This service will be a huge asset to business owners. In a City like Accra where traffic is a huge challenge, we have brought convenience and affordability to all residents,” she added.