GLOWA advocates for stiff punishment against Gender Based Violence

GLOWA, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has called for severe punishment for perpetrators of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Mr Oscar Aklika Klenam, GLOWA Project Lead, made the remarks at a stakeholders’ engagement in Kpone-Katamanso to end the three-year advocacy campaign on Gender Based Violence (GBV) dubbed ‘Enough Project’ spearheaded by GLOWA.

Mr. Klenam, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, stated that it was time crimes against children and women were dealt with drastically stressing that perpetrators of such inhumane acts should be made to face the full rigours of the law.

He explained that children, especially girls and women, were the subject to many forms of abuse in various homes, adding that such incidences violated the fundamental human rights of such individuals.

GLOWA, over the three-year period, has engaged various law enforcement agencies to help in the fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

Mrs. Edna Parku, Kpone-Katamanso Social Welfare Director, also expressed gratitude to GLOWA for the immense support and relentless advocacy on Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

Mrs. Parku advised parents, children, and anyone who had suffered or was still suffering from any form of abuse to report to the appropriate agencies for action to be taken.

She noted that Ghana needed to pay critical attention to crimes against children and vulnerable women, adding that the GLOWA project had helped the Social Welfare Unit to sensitise the citizens on the need to be responsible and report abuse and violence cases to the appropriate authorities.