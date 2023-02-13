GLOWA calls for stiffer punishment for Gender-Based Violence

The Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA), a Non-Governmental Organisation based in Ho in the Volta Region, has called for stiffer punishment for perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The group stated at a stakeholders’ engagement in Kpone-Katamanso to end the three years advocacy campaign against gender-based violence dubbed “Enough Project” spearheaded by GLOWA.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kpone after the engagement, Mr Oscar Aklika Klenam, GLOWA Project Lead, said there was the need to work together with all stakeholders to end crime against children and women.

He stressed that perpetrators of such inhumane acts should be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Mr Klenam explained that children most, especially girls, and women were subjected to abuses in various homes in the country, adding that such incidences violated the fundamental human rights of such individuals.

He said GLOWA, over the past three years, engaged the various law enforcement agencies, including the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

Others were the Ghana Education Services and the Social welfare units in the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to help in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

Mrs Edna Parku, Kpone-Katamanso Social Welfare Director, also expressed gratitude to GLOWA for the immense support and relentless advocacy against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

Mrs Parku advised parents, children, and anyone who was suffering from any form of abuse to report to the appropriate agencies for the needed action.

She noted that Ghana needed to pay critical attention to these crimes against children and vulnerable women in society.

She added that the GLOWA project had helped the Social Welfare Unit to sensitise the citizens on the need to be responsible and report abuse and violent cases to the appropriate quarters.

The three-year GLOWA Enough Project was funded by the European Union and other development partners.