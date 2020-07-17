The Fellows and Members of the Ghana Chapter of the West African College of Surgeons (WACS) and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) have noted with alarm the increasing use of face shields without masks as protection against COVID-I9.

This, according to the group, was a dangerous trend that must be discontinued by the public with immediate effect as it could lead to increased cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The made this known in a joint press release signed by Dr. Frank Ankobea, President of GMA and Professor Peter Donkor, 1st Vice-President and Country Representative of WACS and copied to the GNA.

They advised the public to wear masks at all times regardless of the face shields explained that the use of face shields alone (without a face mask) does not give the user the needed protection against COVID-19 especially, in the light of potential air borne spread of the virus from emerging scientific evidence.

“Face shields protect against splashes, and may be added to a mask and should not be used as a replacement for masks in protecting against COVID-19”, they enlightened.

They noted that there were unsubstantiated reports on some social media platforms about a decrease in blood oxygen concentration and a buildup of carbon dioxide when one uses a mask and debunked the assertion.

“As Medical Doctors, especially Surgeons, we wear face masks all the time in the course of work and no such derangements have been observed. We therefore entreat the public to disregard the social media report”, they emphasized.

They called for the rigorous enforcement of the “No mask-No entry” policy and said a face shield was not a mask and that the use of face shields without mask should not be encouraged and must be stopped.

