GMA Cautions Aspiring Executives Against Active Partisan Politics

The Medical Association (GMA) at the weekend affirmed its stance of a non-partisan entity and therefore, “cannot sleep in bed with the government” and fight for the welfare of the members at the same time.

It, therefore, warned members who desire to occupy leadership positions in the Association to join and engage in partisan politics to abort their decisions.

“You can’t use the GMA as a stepping stone to enter into active partisan politics”, Dr. Dr. (Med) Alexander Kofi Egote, the out-going Chairman of the Brong-Ahafo Division of the GMA stated, when speaking at the Division’s Fourth Quarterly General Meeting in Sunyani.

As part of the meeting, the members of the division are voting, electronically, to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the association in the region for four years.

Dr. Dr. (Med) Egote also touched on the conditions of service of the medical professionals, and advised the members to consider engaging in other private businesses to supplement their “meager salaries”.

“We cannot continuously beg the government to increase our salaries and allowances. No doctor must retire poor”, he stated.

“Our monthly salaries alone cannot manage our homes and therefore, we must learn to do some business in our free time to supplement it. In other words, let us practice as professional doctors and live on our businesses”, he inspired the members.

Dr. Dr. (Med) Egote highlighted some achievements, saying under his leadership, the Association had been able to buy four plots of land for the construction of a GMA House at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

“About 3,000 pieces of blocks are packed on the GMA plots to commence the construction of the GMA House. We have also bought two electricity poles to extend light to the site”, he stated.

Additionally, the chairman said his administration acquired and sold to members 90 plots of land at Fiapre and Benu-Nkwanta in the Sunyani Municipality to safeguard them against future accommodation dilemmas.

Dr. Dr. (Med) Egote said the GMA was still engaging the government for members to retire on their salary, car waiver for doctors on importation of cars as well as rural incentives and other packages, and expressed the hope that the incoming executives would not relent such efforts, instead continue for the vision to become a reality.

He expressed appreciation to members of the association for their support which made his leadership make such unprecedented achievements in the history of the association in the region.