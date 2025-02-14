GMA DG Calls for Ghana’s Ports to Set the Gold Standard in Security

Navy Captain Kamal-Deen Ali (Rtd.), Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, has issued a clarion call for Ghana’s sea ports to be recognized as the safest and most secure in Africa.

Speaking at a five-day cybersecurity workshop at the Marriott Hotel in Accra—sponsored by the UK Department for Transport—Dr. Ali urged all agencies and institutions in the maritime sector to deploy every available resource to meet this ambitious goal.

The workshop, designed to equip participants with a comprehensive understanding of threats posed by Unmanned Aerial Systems, also highlighted the broader dangers of cyberattacks. Organizers hope the event will raise awareness among delegates about the crucial role each individual plays in keeping ports secure, while also providing a framework to develop robust cybersecurity assessments and plans.

Dr. Ali commended the UK Department for Transport and the International Maritime Organisation for their support in bringing together key state agencies. Among those in attendance were representatives from the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Marine Police, Ghana Navy, National Security, National Investigations Bureau, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Cyber Security Authority, and Ghana Immigration Service. He emphasized that the collaborative platform created by the workshop is vital for addressing the most serious cybersecurity threats facing the nation’s ports.

Expressing concern that the current sponsorship might be coming to an end, Dr. Ali remained hopeful that his office’s intervention could persuade sponsors to continue funding such critical initiatives. “I convey to you the appreciation of the incoming Minister for Transport and the government of Ghana for the enormous support you give us in capacity building,” he stated.

Dr. Ali’s remarks underscore a clear message: securing Ghana’s ports is not merely an operational necessity but a strategic imperative. By taking full advantage of the training and collaborative opportunities provided by the workshop, he believes the benefits will be both enduring and impactful, setting a new standard for maritime security on the continent.