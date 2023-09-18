GMA-EUROPE 23: Cynthia Adu Boateng Wins An Award

Ghanaian based Europe songwriter, singer and performer Bishop Cynthia Adu Boateng won the “Diaspora Gospel Song Of The Year” at the second edition of Ghana Music Awards Europe (GMAE).

The Ghana Music Awards Europe happened last Saturday September 16, 2023 at Salle Atrium Route De Cormeilles 95100 Argenteuil.

Bishop Cynthia Adu Boateng won that award with her trendy gospel song ” Wo Fata”.

She received a customized plaque and a certificate. She accepted the awards and appreciated the awards scheme and her fans for their votes and support.

The event saw performances from the legendary musician, Nana Acheampong, Bessa Simons, Lucky Star Band, Piesie Esther etc. as well as Mr. Logic of UTV and Ghanaian fashionister Osebo the zara man as special guest.