GMA-EUROPE 23: Piesie Esther Wins Artiste Of The Year

Ghanaian multiple award-winning songwriter, singer and performer Piesie Esther has won the “Artiste Of The Year” at the 2nd edition of Ghana Music Awards Europe (GMAE).

The Ghana Music Awards Europe happened last saturday September 16, 2023 at Salle Atrium Route De Cormeilles 95100 Argenteuil.

Piesie Esther secured the award for her chart-topping hit song, ‘W’aye Me Yie”.

She faced tough competition from Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Gyakie, Kidi, and MOG Music but came out tops.

She received a customized plaque and a certificate. She accepted the awards and appreciated the awards scheme and her fans for their votes and support.

The event saw performances from the legendary musician, Nana Acheampong, Bessa Simons, Lucky Star Band, Piesie Esther etc. as well as Mr. Logic of UTV and Ghanaian fashionista Osebo the zara man as special guest.