The Global Media Alliance (GMA), a marketing communications industry leader, has organised a virtual training session for its staff on the proper observance of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The training was part of efforts to retool staff on the fight against the pandemic.

Madam Fafa Gbeho, the Head of Human Resources, GMA, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said as the nation witnessed a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, it was prudent to provide staff with accurate information on issues surrounding the Ghanaian situation on the pandemic and some strategies that could be adopted in stopping the spread of the virus.

She noted that access to accurate information was key in efforts to the fight the pandemic.

Dr. Abraham Oppong Adjei, a Specialist in Occupational Health and Employee Wellness, urged all participants to strictly adhere to the safety protocols by the World Health Organisation and the Government of Ghana.

He believed frequent hand washing with soap under running water and the use of face masks were important ways to protect oneself from contracting the virus.

“Wash your hands with soap under running water as much as possible and always keep your alcohol-based hand sanitizers close. However, the use of the hand sanitizers should not be used as a substitute for hand washing.

“Wear your face mask whenever you step out of your home to crowded areas especially. It is a sure way of protecting yourself.

Wearing a face shield with a face mask gives extra protection. However, the use of the face shield alone without the face mask does not guarantee your safety,” Mr Adjei added.

Mr. Samuel Otuo-Serebuor, a Pharmacist, underscored the need for good respiration hygiene and a healthy, active lifestyle amidst the pandemic, saying, “Coughing and sneezing into the air is a major way by which the virus is spread.

Thus, it is advisable to cough or sneeze into a tissue, dispose immediately after use and wash your hands with soap under running water or apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

He said, “In the management of COVID-19, early detection is key. However, there is the need to exercise regularly, take in a lot of water and consume a lot of fruits and vegetables. Doing these would place your body in a better position to fight the virus,” the Pharmacist advised.

Participants were admonished to stay home as much as possible to reduce the level of exposure to the virus and resort to the use of technology to have their needs met, the statement said.

Global Media Alliance (GMA) is an integrated marketing communications Company with over 20 years’ experience and expertise in Public Relations and Media Consultancy, Event Management and Brand Activations, Creative Designs & Production and Digital Innovations.

Its assets include e.tv Ghana, Happy FM, YFM in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

