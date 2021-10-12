GMAUK21: DayVybz Wins Best Ghanaian European Artist Of The Year Award

A Ghanaian Afrobeat and Highlife Artist, Emmanuel Quainoo with a stage name DayVybz has won the Best Ghanaian European Artist Of The Year Award at the just ended Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK21).

Emmanuel Quainoo a.k.a DayVybz was been nominated for the Best Ghanaian European Artiste of The Year category with an ongoing debut MONEY.

The Ghana music awards UK is largely a people’s choice awards scheme that seeks to champion and expand the development of the Ghanaian music industry both home and abroad, into an international market for global recognition of Ghanaian creative works.

The scheme was established to create an open market for collaboration, sales, new music trends, cultural exchanges, marketing opportunities and several benefits to be accessed by Ghanaian musicians in the United Kingdom.

Speaking to DayVybz after the Awards, he expressed great appreciation to his fans for giving him the opportunity to make Ghana proud.

He said this is the beginning of greater things as he is set to build his music career moving forward.

He said that the wards is instituted to create the biggest music platform for music industry practitioners in the UK and for business people to network and interact especially in the field of promoting our rich Ghanaian culture and business, and that his aim is just to ensure that Ghanaian culture is promoted through his music.

Emmanuel Quainoo a.k.a DayVybz said he entered the race when the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMAUK) opened submission for nomination for all musicians and other related crafts ahead for its 5th Edition.

DayVybz also thanked music lovers for voting for him.

DayVybz started his music life from his Teen and progressed to China collaborating with pronounced Musicians in both Shanghai and Berlin respectively.

He has some tracks to his credit and most of his music are trending on all social media platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Boomplay, etc.

The GMAUK Award scheme will appreciate personalities working in the music industry, who have released works that have generated the wildest public excitement within the specified period with an amazing stage craft for world class entertainment.

By Prosper Agbenyega