Dr, Michael Tanu, Director General, Ghana Meteorological Agency has called for the need for the Ghana Meteorological Agency(GMet), to work together with its end-users, towards the best of outcomes.

“We believe GMet should not work alone. We should work closely with our publics.”

Dr Tanu made the call at the end of a five-day co-production workshop on the theme, “Evaluation and improvement of zero to six-hour and short term forecasts with users, for better decision making.”

The GMet Director-General noted that although the weather forecast had traditionally been seen as the sole duty of GMet, that did not have to be the entire case.

He said there was the need for close collaboration between GMet and her end-users, to ensure that no gaps were left open when it came to disseminating information on the weather.

Dr. Tanu noted that while GMet was currently doing its best to ensure adequate dissemination of information on the weather, “there is a lot more room for improvement.”

He urged participants not to rest on their oars, but to actively uphold the purpose of the workshop, towards ensuring improved outcomes when it came to the weather forecast.

Dr. Tanu explained that considering the fact that weather-related disasters formed about 90 percent of disasters globally, improving the efficacy of information on likely weather patterns was crucial to saving life and property.

He said the need for effective weather forecasting could, therefore, never be overlooked.

The Workshop was organised by GMet, under the auspices of the Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

It was attended by representatives from the Ghana Maritime Authority, the Ghana Fisheries Commission, the National Disaster Management Organisation, the Ghana News Agency, and Greener Impact International.

The rest were: the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Vegetable Exporters and Producers Association of Ghana, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.