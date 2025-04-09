GMet Warns of Thunderstorms Across Five Southern Regions Today

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an alert warning of scattered thunderstorms across parts of southern Ghana today, April 9, 2025.

The advisory affects the Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern, Central, and Western Regions, where residents are expected to experience rain, thunder, and strong winds throughout the morning.

According to the agency, a rainstorm system detected along the southeastern border is moving inland and is expected to impact the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions early in the day. The storm is projected to progress westward, reaching the Central and Western regions later in the morning.

The alert, which took effect at 7:40 a.m. and is set to expire at noon, urges residents in the affected areas to take safety precautions. GMet advises the public to seek shelter at the first sign of thunder or lightning, avoid outdoor activities, and secure loose items that could be displaced by strong winds.

Motorists are also cautioned to drive with reduced speed, maintain safe distances, and keep headlights on to improve visibility in heavy rain conditions. The agency encourages the public to stay informed through official weather updates.

GMet noted that it continues to closely monitor the evolving weather system and will issue further information as necessary.