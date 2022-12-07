GMM commissions clinic for residents at Korle-Gonno

The Ghana Muslim Mission (GMM) Greater Accra, in collaboration with the Ar-Rahman Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has commissioned a clinic to provide healthcare services to the Korle-Gonno Community and its environs in Accra.

The Ar-Rahman Ghana Muslim Clinic seeks to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to the community and the GMM members daily by offering services in general OPD cases, laboratory and dispensary.

Sheikh Dr Amin Bonsu, the National Chairman of the GMM, said the establishment of the clinic was to ensure easy access to healthcare services.

The clinic, he said, had the required equipment and expertise to render services to patients and called on the public to patronise its quality care services and not wait till their conditions worsened.

Dr Abdul Mutalib Adjei, the Medical Oncologist at Ar-Rahman Healthcare, expressed appreciation to the Mission for the partnership and the successful completion of the clinic.

He assured that patients would get complete care at an affordable rate and urged Muslims and non-Muslims alike to visit the facility for prompt services.

Mr Suleiman Konney, the Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, commended the GMM and Ar-Rahman for the construction of the clinic to enhance healthcare delivery.

He, however, urged the management to ensure the appropriate maintenance mechanisms were put in place to keep the place active.

Nii Tackie Owuowuo IV, Korle-Gonno Mantse, commended the two organisations for the gesture and pledged his support to ensure the facility always remained functional.