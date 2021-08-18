GMR renders free medical services to residents of Atibie

The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), a non-profit organization has organised free medical services to 3,500 persons during their five-day medical outreach at the Atibie Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

The team provided free medical services such as paediatric urology, dental, obstetrics, health education, minor surgeries and administered 7,500 medications to the 3,500 people.

The GMR in collaboration with the Kwahu Professional Network (KPN) also sponsored the registration of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards for 864 participants and offered cardiopulmonary resuscitation training to students of the Nursing and Midwifery College at Atibie.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Dr Samuel Kwapong Owusu, the President of GMR expressed gratitude to all those who supported the programme to make this year’s medical outreach a success, notably Mr Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi, Mr Davis Ansah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso, Ernest Chemist and Dove Pharmaceutical among others.

He expressed the hope that subsequent outreaches to deprived communities in Ghana would yield greater results.

The GMR together with KPN organized this year’s outreach.