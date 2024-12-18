GMWU General Secretary Calls for Labour Act Review Amidst Growing Employment Insecurity

The Ghana Mineworkers Union (GMWU) has raised serious concerns over the decline in decent work across the Ghanaian economy, particularly in the mining sector, which has seen a significant shift away from standard or permanent employment to non-standard forms, such as temporary work, casualisation, and fixed-term contracts.

This growing trend, according to Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the GMWU, has resulted in workers facing lower levels of employment protection, greater uncertainty, and higher risks related to workplace injuries.

Gbana made these remarks at the second-half National Executive Council meeting for 2024, held in fulfillment of Article 8.3 of the GMWU’s constitution. He explained that the changing nature of employment in Ghana has left workers vulnerable to a range of challenges, as temporary and non-permanent job arrangements do not offer the same security and benefits as traditional, full-time employment.

To address these issues, the GMWU has been actively campaigning for the past five years to urge the government to review the Labour Act 2003 (Act 651). The union has called for comprehensive reforms that would better reflect the evolving dynamics of the labour market and provide greater protection for workers. Gbana reiterated the union’s demand for the passage of the New Labour Bill into law before the current president’s term ends on January 7, 2025.

In addition to labour rights issues, Gbana also highlighted the detrimental effects of corruption on the African economy, referencing an African Union estimate that corruption costs African nations approximately 25% of their GDP, equivalent to US$148 billion annually. He pointed out that illicit financial flows, a significant source of domestic resource leakage, weaken economies by depleting foreign currency reserves, reducing tax revenues, and hindering foreign investment. This, in turn, exacerbates poverty in developing nations.

Gbana stressed that a stronger focus on tackling corruption would not only benefit the broader economy but would also create a more equitable society for all, including trade unions and their members. He concluded by asserting that the fight against corruption is essential to achieving a fairer and more just society for workers and citizens alike.