GNA adjudged 2021 Tourism Oriented Online Media of the year

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has won the 2021 Tourism Oriented Online Media of the Year award at the just ended National Tourism Awards in Accra.

The Agency picked the enviable award in the online category after beating Ghanaweb and Voyages Afriq for its contribution towards the development of tourism in Ghana and Africa.

It was given a plaque and a citation.

The citation read: “Your zeal and passion for reporting on tourism, educating, informing and marketing tourism and tourism related activities and products through your medium in the year 2021 has not gone unnoticed.”

It described GNA as a media Organisation committed to promoting tourism and its related sectors in Ghana and Africa.

“Your reportage on tourism goes beyond the boundaries and shores of Ghana, and this has marketed Ghana both domestically and internationally as a preferred tourist destination,” it said.

The citation ended by saying: “GNA has been instrumental in promulgating the ‘Year of Return’ campaign to its global audience through their numerous digital platforms.”

The Tourism Writer of the Year was won by Paa John Dadson.

In all, 33 personalities and institutions were awarded for their immeasurable contributions towards the growth of tourism.

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City won the 5Star Hotel of the Year and Le Mangellan Restaurant emerged winner of the Restaurant Grade 1 of the Year.

The Tour Operators of the Year went to Adansi Travels whilst the Excellence in the Promotion of Local Cuisine award was won by Azmera Restaurant.

Mr Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Chief Executive Officer, Alisa Hotels, won the Tourism Personality of the Year; Tourism Programme of the Year went to Chalewote Street Art Festival and Tourism Club of the Year was awarded to Let’s Tour Ghana.