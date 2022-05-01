GNA Communication Workers Union calls for collaboration between Management and staff

The Ghana News Agency Communication Union has called on the Management of the Agency to strengthen relations with workers for better results.

“We in the CWU do believe that the Ghana News Agency, like all institutions, has inherent challenges, but these can be resolved through cooperation and dialogue. We would urge Management, in this regard, to continue in its effort to provide us with the needed tools to execute our work effectively.”

This was in a message Mr Henry Oduro, Chairman of the CWU of the GNA delivered to members as part of the 2022 May Day celebration on the theme: Protecting Jobs and incomes in the era of COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond.

“Solidarity and collaboration are our expectation and goal. But we in the Communication Workers Union GNA Division will thank God for the protection he has given us in this era of COVID-19. And we also thank Management of the Agency for allowing us to run a flexible shift system that has made work more bearable and meaningful.”

Mr Oduro said COVID-19 has gone beyond a health crisis to become a vital economic and labour market crisis and it was in such times that labour in all institutions was relevant.

“But now that the impact and spread of COVID-19 has reduced, we will also urge comrades to continue to do their best and be ready to go the extra mile should the need arise. And we will use this opportunity to remind the Minister of Information on the need to use his good office to facilitate and help meet the vital logistical needs of the agency.”

He said over a period they had highlighted the need for the Agency to adopt and utilize an effective News Management System as it was a requisite for the sort of work they do and called for logistical support to accomplish all tasks ahead.