GNA Deputy News Editor to receive Africa Role Model in Journalism Award

Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Deputy News Editor, Ghana News Agency (GNA), has been selected to receive the Africa Role Model in Journalism and Media Excellence Award.

The award will be conferred on him by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) under Africa’s Most Distinguished Role Models and Transformational Leaders in the public and corporate world initiative.

This was stated in a notification of conferment issued by Mr Andy Osei, Okrah, President of YPYC.

The notification said the Award’s recipients were YPYC’s finest selection of the most outstanding personalities who had truly excelled as transformational leaders and role models impacting society, young people and also inspiring change in their various fields of endeavour.

It said Winners were few and were carefully chosen after going through a very competitive selection process by the Selection Board & Governing Council of YPYC.

“This is to indicate that your strenuous strides in your field of business, exemplary leadership, professionalism, hard work, inspiration and contributions to youth and national development have been recognized by the majority of the youth.

“YPYC Governing Council and Africa Role Model Award Selection Board are, therefore, pleased to confer on you the coveted prestigious title: Africa Role Model in Journalism and Media Excellence (aka Komla Dumor’s Award) Public Media Sector.”

It said the award was a Special Honorary Gold award dedicated to late iconic journalist, Komla Dumor given by the YPYC to deserving Role Models and always presented by Komla`s father or the President of GJA.

It was instituted by the leadership of YPYC in 2009 to recognize and honour exemplary leaders who served as role-models to young leaders in Ghana and Africa.

“This is an Annual Young Achievers and Change Makers Leadership Excellence Award,” the notification said.

This year’s award will be presented at the 13th edition of the YPYC MTN Pulse Transform Africa Conference and Africa Role Model Awards 2022, slated for Saturday, August 27at the Great Hall Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Some high profile personalities to have received this honorary award are Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Fmr UN Secretary General WASH, Mr John Agyekum Kufuor, Mr John Dramani Mahama, late Jerry John Rawlings, all former Presidents and Otumfuo Osei Tutu (II), Asantehene.

Others are Dr. Joyce Aryee, Professor Stephen Adei, Albert and Comfort Ocran, Chief Dele Momodu, Selorm Adadevoh, Dr Kwaku Oteng, Hon. Dr Kwame Addo, Mrs. Jean Mensah, Electoral Commission, Chairperson, Dr Abena Antwi, Maj. Rtd Albert Don Chebe, Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor, Senior Pastor, ICGC Holy Ghost Temple, Oheneba Ofori Boateng, Hon. Francisca Oteng, MP for Kwabre East, and Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, among others.

Mr Kanyi is a multiple award winning journalist, a former Volta Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency and a former Volta/Oti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association.

He has groomed many young journalists and transformed the Regional branch of GJA increasing the membership from eleven to over 50 in three years.

He led the Association to build a press centre in three months, initiated GJA Regional Awards, secured and gave out plots of land to members for residential accommodation -Media Village, got the Regional Branch an official vehicle and constructed commercial billboards for the Association to ensure financial sustainability.

Mr Kanyi also engaged the local Assemblies and some stakeholders, including the Association of Ghana Industries to embark on sanitation projects and campaigns to revive viable but distressed small and medium scale enterprises in the Volta and Oti Regions.