The Ghana News Agency on Friday claimed two awards at the 2019 Volta Regional Tourism Awards organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The Agency was awarded the best tourism-oriented media, and Edward Williams, its Hohoe correspondent winning the award for the year’s tourism writer.

The Awards ceremony was held on the theme “Growing Tourism Beyond Return.”

It recognised excellence in the sector and honoured entities that had contributed to tourism development in the Region.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GTA, said despite the coronavirus global shutdown, the industry was hopeful of survival thanks to the government’s stimulus packages.

He said the upcoming hospitality training institute was part of efforts to advance the development of the sector and asked operators to register with the Authority to help grow the industry.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, said the industry had vast potential in the Region and asked investors and the youth to consider investments in the sector.

He said the government’s quest to support the sector informed the implementation of projects and policies, and the diaspora return initiative, which was attracting support for the nation’s tourism industry.

Mr Alexander Kwame Nketia, the Regional Manager of the GTA, said the coronavirus pandemic presented an opportunity for domestic tourism and called for enhanced capacity for local players.

He also said packages and rates must be reviewed to encourage local travel and leisure.

He said the Authority plans to establish a destination management team to lead tourism development in the Region.

Dr John Tampouri, Ag, CEO, Ho Teaching Hospital, said the Volta Region was most suited for medical tourism development and must be considered by investors.

Ho, based Volta Premier Fm, won the radio category for the tourism-oriented media, and Globafest Limited, operators of Ho based Volta One TV and Global Fm, won the special recognition award for contributing towards the development of the sector.

Skyplus Hotel was adjudged best two-star hotel in the Region, and the African Hill Resort Hotel on the Kabakaba Hills won the best one-star hotel award.

Skyplus Hotel was also awarded the Consistent Tourism Levy Payment award.

Afadzato South District won the Municipal Support for Tourism Development and Promotion award, and the Ho Technical University won the Excellence in Tourism Education and Training award.

Mr Hudson Ablordepey, the Manager of the Volta View Hotel, received the honorary award for promoting tourism in the Region.