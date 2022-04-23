GNA intern wins NUGS Sports Personality of the year

Mr. Emmanuel Ofosu, a National Service Personnel attached to the Ashanti Regional office of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has been awarded as the Sports Personality of the Year by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).

Mr. Ofosu received the awards at the 55th handing over ceremony and awards night organised by NUGS at the National Theatre in Accra.

It was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports writing and reporting at the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), his former institution and as a service personnel at the Ghana News Agency.

This was after he was shortlisted among 10 contestants from the various private and public tertiary institutions in the country.

He received a plaque and other souvenirs from NUGS at the end of the ceremony in Accra.

Mr. Ofosu, had since September 2021 when he was posted to the Kumasi office of the GNA, demonstrated dexterity in sports writing and reporting and teamed up closely with senior sports journalists to capture live sporting events from the various grounds.

Speaking to the GNA after receiving his award, Mr Ofosu expressed gratitude to the leadership of NUGS for recognizing his hard work in sports as a student and awarding him the Sports Personality of the year.

“I want to express my gratitude to NUGS for awarding me the Sports Personality of the year and I pledge to continue working hard in taking sports reportage a step further in Ghana” he said.

Mr. Ofosu recently won the Students Sports Presenter at the second edition of the Floodlight Media Excellence Awards held in Kumasi.

NUGS is the umbrella body of Ghanaian students from secondary and tertiary institutions that continually admonishes its constituents to imbibe the virtues of objectivity, integrity and incorruptibility.