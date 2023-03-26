GNA Journalist picks Merck Foundation media award

Ghana News Agency ‘s Ms Muniratu Akweley Issah has received an award at the 2022 Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards ceremony.

The 2022 Merck Foundation virtual award ceremony was held to recognise and award Journalists whose work and contributions have created awareness and helped to shape society.

The Merck Foundation media award is a partnership programme with First Ladies of various countries across Africa.

Ms Issah, Chief Reporter with the Ghana News Agency, won the third place for the online category with the story: “More Ghanaian children live with type II Diabetes: A matter of concern,” (https://gna.org.gh/2022/10/more-ghanaian-children-live-with-type-ii-diabetes-a-matter-of-concern/) seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of the disease while promoting a healthy lifestyle among the younger generation.

It is a worrying situation to have the younger generation developing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), which is a sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits whiles putting a burden on families, society, and the country at large and if nothing is done about it, Ghana could fail to have a productive generation that would steer the affairs of the country.

“I am indeed encouraged to work hard to impact society,” she said.

Special awards category went to applicants who have remained committed and applied constantly each year.

Dr Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer, Merck Foundation, congratulated the awardees and urged them to do more and make a positive impact in society.

She said: You should not stop by winning this award…… I encourage all of you to be the voice of the voiceless, and change situations in society.”