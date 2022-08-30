GNA Journalist receives award from International Justice Mission

The International Justice Mission (IJM) has honoured Mr Philip Teye Agbove, a commissioned journalist of the Ghana News Agency at the Tema Regional Office, as the “Most Outstanding Justice Advocate” under its Young Journalists Fellowship Programme.

Mr Agbove was honoured at the graduation ceremony for the first cohort of the programme, for his remarkable strides and noteworthy success as a journalist determined to fight human trafficking in the country.

In October 2021, Mr Agbove together with other young journalists were admitted as the first cohort of the Young Journalist Fellowship Programme, which was aimed at equipping and empowering young journalists across Ghana to be advocates against human trafficking.

In his speech, Mr Agbove expressed gratitude to IJM for its continuous fighting of human trafficking and the Ghana News Agency for grooming him into a sharp journalist.

He said “Awards and recognitions can only propel us to dig deeper and push harder in our quest to make a greater impact,” adding that the fight of human trafficking was a collective and shared responsibility therefore the need for all stakeholders to get involved.

Presenting a plague and a certificate of recognition to him, Mr Will Lathrop, Country Director, International Justice Mission, Ghana, commended him for his consistency and diligence in reporting and fighting human trafficking through his journalistic works.

He said “This is to say a big congratulations and recognize your contributions and outstanding dedication as a journalist who passionately serves as a Justice Advocate and uses the media to contribute immensely to fight human trafficking in Ghana. IJM commends you.”

Mr Worlanyo Kojo Forster, National Director, Advocacy & Partnerships at IJM urged the graduated fellows to continue the rigorous fight to make human trafficking in the country a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, Mr Albert Kuzor, the Volta regional correspondent of Asaase Radio was also awarded as ‘Justice Champion’.