GNA Journalists win Most Impactful Health Reporter, Best Nutrition Report awards

Mr Albert Futukpor and Mr Edward Williams, both Journalists with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), have been awarded at the People For Health (P4H) Reducing Inequalities in Healthcare 2021 awards.

Mr Futukpor was adjudged Most Impactful P4H Reporter, whereas, Mr Williams received the Best Nutrition Report award.

This was in recognition of their reports in promoting access to quality healthcare and reducing inequalities in healthcare delivery for vulnerable and marginalised groups in communities.

The maiden awards organized by P4H, a health report and advocacy consortium led by SEND Ghana, and includes Penplusbytes and Ghana News Agency, also recognised health reporters in other categories, such as Special Maternal Health and Family Planning Report, won by Mr Ridwan Osman from GHOne TV and Best Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Awareness Report, won by Akua Oforiwa Darko from the Ghana Broadcasting Coporation.

The rest includes Most Impactful Story on HIV/AIDS, won by Alice Aryeetey, GHOne TV and Best Reporting on Malaria, won by Mohammed Fugu, from Daily Graphic.

Mr Saphia Kamara, CEO, Send Ghana and Chief of Party, P4H Project, said the awards sought to empower journalists who went the extra mile to bring out health reports of the vulnerable in deprived communities.

He said: “The media have been an indispensable implementing partner of the USAID-funded P4H success story.”

“Aided by journalists, P4H has effectively empowered vulnerable groups such as people living with HIV/AIDs, disabilities, among others, to exercise their constitutional right to quality health care,” he added.

Mrs Juliet Amoah, Executive Director, Penplusbytes, a not-for-profit organization championing good governance and accountability, and organisers of the awards, said the pandemic had taught people the need to prioritise healthcare delivery.

She said the role of the media in promoting accessible and equitable healthcare could not be downplayed, hence the awards to celebrate them.

“We recognize the invaluable role of the media in healthcare delivery advocacy. Through, P4H we have been able to empower the marginalized in communities together with the media, especially GNA in the last five years of the project,” she added.

Mr Albert Futukpor thanked the organisers for the award, saying, “This goes to show that the work of journalists was being appreciated”.

He called for incentives and other logistical needs for journalists, especially those in deprived communities to aid their work.