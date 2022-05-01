GNA-PSWU members urged to protect their jobs

Mr Moses Bawa, Chairman of the Public Services Workers union (PSWU) of Ghana News Agency (GNA) has called on members of the union to protect their jobs and incomes in this COVID-19 era.

He said: “The world is experiencing challenging times and Ghana is no exception, if there is any time to protect our jobs and incomes it should be now.”

In a speech read on his behalf by Mrs Lydia Kukua Asamoah, Second Vice Chair of the PSWU- GNA , Mr Bawa called on the workers of the Ghana News Agency to work hard and be diligent with their work.

He was addressing members of the Union at a get-together organized by the GNA Division of the PSWU to commemorate May Day in Accra.

This year’s May Day celebration was on the theme: Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the Era of COVID-19 and beyond.

Mr Bawa outlining plans for the union, said the executive members were planning to organize financial literacy programmes and other educative workshops to help members to be abreast of the times.

“As a union, we are putting in place programmes and measures to ensure that our members are comfortable and can work in peace.

“We as executives will do our part to maintain a healthy union-management relationship and we admonish all members to do same,” Mr Bawa said.

Members of the PSWU -GNA division treated themselves to good music amidst food and drinks and used the occasion to fraternize.