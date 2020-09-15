The International Organisation for Migration(IOM) has honoured Mr. Robert Tachie Menson, a Chief Reporter with the Ghana News Agency for winning the first-ever Reporting Migration Initiative award.

Mr. Menson, the GNA’s correspondent at Dormaa-Ahenkro is the first Ghanaian Journalist selected among a list of four other Journalists whose entries were chosen from more than 13 countries in West and Central Africa after highlighting issues related to the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, socio-economic development, and migration.

For his prize, he received cash and a certificate from the IOM and the European Union (EU).

Presenting the award to Mr. Menson at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, Mr. Benson Osei-Savio Boateng, a Representative of the IOM and European Union (EU), congratulated him for winning the award, stating “we are highly inspired by the depth of your insight on the issues of migration from the grassroots”.

“Your commitment is very commendable. We are happy to have such a dedicated and skilled Journalist to be part of this effort to ensure dignified living and productive migration for all”, Mr. Boateng said.

Receiving the award, Mr. Tachie Menson thanked the IOM and EU for the honour done him and expressed the hope the gesture would encourage, motivate and strengthen him and other Journalists to do more to highlight issues on migration and development.

“In an environment and region where issues about migrants and vulnerable groups receive little media attention and focus, such rare opportunities and platforms to tell stories of migrants become very vital”, he said.

“This can greatly draw the attention of authorities and decision-makers to their plight, so they are informed to draft better policies and programmes to reintegrate and rebuild their lives and promote their general well-being”, Mr. Menson added.

He appealed to the media to double up commitment and focus on migration-related stories particularly in the COVID-19 era to reshape the lives of migrants and offer them hope, acting in their roles as channels/medium of communication.