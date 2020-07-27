The Ghana News Agency (GNA), has affirmed the commitment to use its wider media reach, including the recently-introduced video contents, to keep the citizenry updated during the December general elections.

“Our reporters are being trained to provide the needed information from every nook and cranny regarding this year’s elections,” Mr. Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager, hinted.

The Agency is currently embarking on a series of workshops designed to build the capacity and also sharpen the skills of the staff for accurate reportage on the impending polls.

“We want to be the Agency that understands country Ghana in all its respects, thereby contributing to a comprehensive coverage of the elections for the benefit of the masses,” the General Manager said.

Mr. Kofi Owusu made this known in Kumasi, when he led a GNA delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi.

The visit formed part of the delegation’s working visit to the Ashanti Region, to interact with staff of the Agency, and also establish linkages with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

This is to help support the nation’s sustainable development by keeping the citizenry informed on the activities of the MDAs, while articulating in a broader sense the concerns of the people for prompt redress by the authorities.

Mr. Kofi Owusu said the media had a crucial role to play in ensuring peaceful polls through responsible and accurate reportage.

Established in 1957, the GNA’s core mission is to disseminate truthful and unbiased news.

The Agency had over the years been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation-building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

“It is important that the media uphold a high sense of professionalism, exhibiting the ethics of journalism in the discharge of their duties to promote social cohesion at all times,” the GNA General Manager advocated.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi asked the Agency to bring its experience and expertise to bear in the area of training journalists to report on issues relating to governance.

Advertisements