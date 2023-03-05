GNA-Tema and International Maritime Hospital mark World Birth Defects Day

The International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office has observed the 2023 World Birth Defects Day to raise awareness on the impact of birth defects and its prevention.

World Birth Defects Day observed on March 3 each year, unites people and organizations working in the field of birth defects, also known as congenital anomalies, congenital disorders, or congenital conditions.

The 2023 World Birth Defects Day is on the global theme: “Many birth defects, one voice,” Dr Amma Benin, IMaH Head of the Paediatric Department said the Day is observed to raise awareness about the impact of birth defects worldwide, reduce stigma, and increase opportunities for prevention and care

The day was observed as part of “Your Health! Our Concern! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Speaking on the topic: “Child Defect,” Dr Benin explained that birth defects are structural changes present at birth that can affect almost any part or parts of the body heart, brain, and foot.

It may reflect how the body looks, works, or both. Birth defects can vary from mild to severe, she said.

She noted that when such defects were detected during pregnancy, interventions could be put in place and the parents also receive counselling on what to do with their baby.

She said such a scan could only be requested and done when pregnant women attend antenatal clinics and therefore urged women to immediately start antenatal to enable the needed checks to be carried out, especially during the first trimester which was critical for the formation of the baby.

Dr. Benin explained that birth defects were structural and physical abnormalities in newborn babies that could either affect the functioning of the body or its structure.

She noted that in the United States, about three percent of all babies born have some form of birth defect, adding that every 4.5 minutes a baby was born globally with a defect.

She expressed concern that the figure could even be more in Africa and Ghana due to risk factors such as some pregnant women not attending antenatal, taking of unprescribed medications and non-treatment of some chronic diseases such as diabetes.

She identified some of the defects as cleft lips and palates, neural tubal defects, abdominal wall defects, down syndrome, congenital heart defects, and limp defects, among others.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager explained that “Your Health! Our Concern” seeks to leverage Ghana News Agency’s communication and Health Professionals ‘skills to educate the public ton health issues.

He said parents’ health should be the concern of children and vice versa, employees’ health should be the concern of employers, and in general, Health professionals’ health should be the concern of the public, while the reverse should also hold.