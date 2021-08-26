GNA’s role more relevant to energy sector amid fake news

Although some have questioned the relevance of the Ghana News Agency amid the current space of media pluralism, the Agency’s operation in producing accurate, balanced, and objective reportage has made it more relevant now in the media landscape.

“But, I believe that it is in this information age that has seen fast delivery of news to a wide range of consumers and the emergence of more and more personalised content with its attendant challenges of misinformation and disinformation (fake news), that the GNA’s role becomes even more relevant,” Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the Agency, said.

He made the remarks at a three-day training workshop organised by the Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) for Regional Managers, Editors, and Reporters of the Agency in Accra.

The workshop is on the theme: “Strengthening and Sustaining Public Trust through Accountable Reporting”.

The NPG and GNA in June this year, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to join forces to educate the public on energy, especially nuclear energy, its importance, myths and misconceptions, and the need to embrace that source of power.

Nuclear energy is released during nuclear fission or fusion, especially when used to generate electricity. It has a low operational cost, stable fuel price over a long period, long operational duration of fuel, longer plant life of between 60 to 80 years, economically competitive, an engine for job creation and economic growth, and operates at full power with high capacity.

The NPG was established in 2018 as the owner/operator of Ghana’s first proposed Nuclear Power Plant. Its vision is to be a regional leader in the provision of affordable, reliable, and sustainable low-carbon emission energy.

Its mission is to build Ghana’s Nuclear Power Plants and to produce affordable electricity in a safe and environmentally friendly manner for socio-economic development.

Mr Owusu said although the Agency had often been constrained by limited resources, it had maintained its values of promoting accuracy and objectivity in news reportage, providing comprehensive coverage of Ghana’s Energy sector.

The GM expressed optimism that the training would equip the Agency’s editorial team with the requisite knowledge on the Nuclear Power Programme and Project Development, to drive Ghana’s industrialisation agenda through the provision of stable, reliable, and affordable power.

Professor Olivia Kwapong, Dean of the Department of Adult Education and Community Development, who is also the Board Chair of the Ghana News Agency, admonished participants to put on their ‘Science Cap’ and play pivotal roles in enlightening the public on the importance of nuclear energy, adding, “It is important we depend on non-weather source of energy”.

“It is a golden opportunity and we will not take it lightly. GNA has stood firm in hard times and we have been committed even among challenges, so I believe we will do a good work out of the support we are given,” she said.