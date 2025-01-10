GNASSM Calls for Swift Reforms to Tackle Illegal Mining and Environmental Degradation

The Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM) has urged swift reforms in the country’s mining sector to address the growing concerns of illegal mining (galamsey) and environmental degradation.

The association also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government’s efforts to instill environmental stewardship, particularly focusing on the protection of water bodies and forest reserves across the nation.

In a statement issued following President John Dramani Mahama’s successful inauguration for a second term, GNASSM acknowledged the vital role small-scale miners play in Ghana’s mining industry and reiterated its dedication to advancing responsible and sustainable mining practices. The association expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Mahama administration in tackling the challenges posed by illegal mining and environmental damage.

“GNASSM is fully committed to collaborating with your administration to promote environmental stewardship, particularly the protection of water-bodies and forest reserves across the country,” the statement declared. “We acknowledge the critical role small-scale miners play in Ghana’s mining sector and remain steadfast in our mission to combat illegal mining (galamsey).”

To support these efforts, GNASSM made several key recommendations aimed at curbing environmental harm while promoting responsible mining. The association emphasized the importance of enforcing existing mining laws to tackle issues such as water pollution and land degradation. Additionally, it called for enhanced community sensitization and capacity-building initiatives, including support for small-scale miners and civil society organizations to promote environmentally responsible mining practices.

The association also advocated for the development of engineering solutions, including better mining equipment, effective site planning, and the integration of mining engineers to improve operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact. Strengthening the roles of local communities, civil society organizations, industry associations, and the media was also identified as critical to addressing illegal mining practices.

A key component of GNASSM’s strategy was a call for a cultural shift towards environmental stewardship and sustainable practices within the mining sector. The association stressed that fostering a responsible mindset among miners and the broader public is essential to combating the detrimental effects of illegal mining.

In closing, GNASSM commended President Mahama’s commitment to advancing the country’s development and pledged full support to his administration in addressing the pressing issues facing the mining sector. The association reiterated that tackling illegal mining and environmental degradation is a collective effort requiring the collaboration of all stakeholders.

“Dealing with illegal mining and environmental degradation requires a collective effort,” the statement concluded. “We assure you of our full support as you embark on your second term in office.” GNASSM’s readiness to work alongside the government underscores the need for cooperative action in implementing sustainable mining practices that protect Ghana’s natural resources and benefit future generations.