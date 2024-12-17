GNAT General Secretary Calls for Passage of Pre-Tertiary Education Funding Act Under Mahama’s Leadership

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah Tanko, has urged President-elect John Dramani Mahama to prioritize the passage of a Pre-Tertiary Education Funding Act to address the growing challenges facing schools at this level.

In a recent interview with 3news’ Daniel Opoku in Accra on December 16, Tanko emphasized the urgency of securing sustainable funding for education, which he described as a vital tool in combating poverty and safeguarding democracy.

Tanko proposed that funding sources for the act could include Property Tax and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) contributions. He expressed confidence that the funds raised through such measures could be directed towards addressing the infrastructure deficit, improving capitation grants, and overcoming challenges within the Free Senior High School (SHS) program.

“We want to remind His Excellency President-elect John Dramani Mahama, we beg him, we must get our education system right. The only weapon available to break poverty is education. The only way we can sustain our democracy is education,” Tanko stated.

He further emphasized the importance of collective action, urging the incoming president to engage all stakeholders in the discussion of education reform. “Mr. President, please the education problem you cannot do it alone. Our hope is that you said we will all discuss these things together,” Tanko said. “The position of GNAT is this: we need a Pre-tertiary Education Funding Act that will determine how we want to fund pre-tertiary education in Ghana.”

Tanko also outlined potential funding mechanisms, including leveraging PTA contributions and exploring new tax avenues. “We have the PTA contributions, it could find its way into the Act; we legalize it giving parents the opportunity. We also find a way of taxing the rich to care for the poor,” he said.

Additionally, Tanko suggested that a portion of the nation’s petroleum resources or property tax revenues could be earmarked for the funding of pre-tertiary education. He proposed a modest increase in VAT, with the additional funds specifically allocated to support education, a move that he believes would gain widespread support.

The GNAT General Secretary’s comments reflect a broader call for structural reforms in the education sector, aiming to ensure that the funding of Ghana’s educational system is equitable, sustainable, and capable of meeting the growing demands of the country’s youth.