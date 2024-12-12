GNAT Gives GES and Police Three Days to Prosecute Student Who Stabbed Teacher in Offinso

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has given the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Police Service three days to prosecute a student who stabbed a teacher in the left eye at Asuoso Senior High School in Offinso.

If there is no action within the given timeframe, GNAT has warned that teachers may consider withdrawing their services starting next week.

Speaking to 3news’ Daniel Opoku, GNAT’s General Secretary, Thomas Musah Tanko, expressed outrage over the incident, which occurred on November 8. According to Tanko, the teacher was attacked after asking the student, who was loitering, to enter the classroom. As a result of the assault, the teacher has lost vision in his left eye permanently.

Tanko questioned the lack of action from the authorities, noting that the teacher is now facing lifelong challenges, including costly medical bills. “The teacher has lost his left eye, meaning that for the rest of his life, he will be going through life with only one eye. His medical bills and all those things, who will take care of it?” he asked.

The GNAT General Secretary emphasized that if no positive steps are taken by next week, the union would take further action. “If by next week we do not hear anything positive, we will decide the next line of action,” Tanko warned. He also made it clear that teachers would no longer tolerate such treatment and vowed to take strong steps to address the situation.

Tanko demanded swift action from the relevant authorities, saying, “We want to tell the duty bearers if by next week we don’t hear anything from them, whatever happens, the duty bearers will have themselves to blame. We will not sit back to allow ourselves to be treated like we are animals. Teachers are not animals. We are saying what has happened is unacceptable and we shall react in a way that will shock the nation.”

He further called for compensation for the injured teacher and insisted that the student involved must be brought to justice. “Whatever compensation that is due to the teacher must be given to him. The student involved must be brought to book, and anything that must be done to compensate the teacher must be done,” he stated.

Tanko also warned regional directors to be mindful of the fact that the issue is being closely monitored at the national level and that they would be held accountable for any delays in resolving the matter. “We are here telling the regional directors that they should be mindful that we are following the matter at the national level, and whatever happens, they should have themselves to blame,” he concluded.