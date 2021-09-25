GNAT presents educational materials to Old Nkomi D/A primary

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has presented educational materials to the local District Assembly Primary School at Old Nkomi, an island community in the Sene East District of the Bono East Region.

The items comprise 40 dual desks, eight teachers’ tables, and chairs, a solar panel, and life jackets.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sunyani, Miss Phillipa Larsen, the National President of the GNAT said the presentation, which formed part of activities to mark the Association’s 2021 Annual Week celebration set to recognise the contributions of teachers were to motivate the school children to learn.

“GNAT saw the deplorable condition of the school decided to come to the aid of the school children to promote effective teaching and learning”, she said.

Ms Larsen stressed the Association’s determination to addressing challenges in schools in rural communities to improve on academic work.

“The life jackets are meant to motivate teachers as well”, she said and assured GNAT would continue to play its role in ensuring effective teaching and learning in pre-tertiary schools.

Mr Isaac Domeh Keteni, the Head teacher of the school thanked the Association for the assistance which would greatly improve on academic work, saying the school faced huge infrastructure challenges and appealed to the government to come to their aid.

Mr Collins Painstil, a teacher of the school later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the school needed teacher’s quarters, potable drinking water, and electricity.

The Association has earlier presented educational materials including school uniforms, bags, shoes, socks, exercise books, supplementary readers, pens, and pencils to 50 needy pupils from two deprived communities in the Bono and Ahafo regions.