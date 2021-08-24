GNAT supports seven Colleges of Education

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has donated GHC154,000.00 to seven Science biased Colleges of Education to support their infrastructural needs.

The beneficiaries Colleges are St. John Bosco’s Navrongo, Upper East Region; Kibi, Eastern Region; Bagabaga – Tamale, Northern Region; Wesley – Kumasi, Ashanti Region; St. Francis – Hohoe, Volta Region; Nusrat Jahan Ahmaddiyya – Wa, Upper West Region and OLA – Cape Coast, Central Region.

Each received GHC22,000.00 to enable them to take care of such deficits as infrastructure/science equipment, laboratories and other needs, as and when they arise.

Mr Thomas T. Musah, the General Secretary of GNAT, said the presentation was to augment and complement Government’s assistance to those Colleges.

He said GNAT did that mindful of the mandate of striving for improvement in the Conditions of Service of members and the general welfare.

Section 4 of the Colleges of Education Act, 2012, requires the Colleges to set up well-equipped resource centres where staff, students and serving teachers will be assisted to acquire skills in making and using teaching and learning materials for effective classroom teaching.

It also requires them to develop close relationships with professional teacher organisations for professional development, among others.

Mr Musah noted that Article 3(1g) of the 2018 amended GNAT Constitution enjoins the Association to assist Colleges of Education.

“It is within this framework of friendship, commitment to the cause of Education in the Colleges of Education, and Ghana’s schools in general and demonstration of ‘we feeling’, that GNAT is going to the aid of the seven Science-biased Colleges…,” he added.

The General Secretary, therefore, expressed the hope that the money would be used for the intended purpose.

Ms Phillipa Lassen, the President of GNAT, said the donation formed part of the activities of their 90th-anniversary celebration.

She eulogised the Colleges of Education for imparting knowledge and shaping teachers for national development.

“Without their training, we will not have been where we are now and we are most grateful for your sacrifice,” she said.

Mr Raphael Kwashie, the Principal of St. Francis Teachers’ Training College, Hohoe, on behalf of other beneficiaries, was grateful for the gesture, which he said came at the right time.

He said most Colleges struggled to get equipment for students’ practical examinations.

“Sometimes, these equipment get to the students rather too late. On behalf of my colleagues, we promise to use the money for the benefit of our students,” he added.